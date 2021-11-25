Katie Hyten: How to have a conversation about vaccines at your Thanksgiving table

These and many other individual stories explode the public debate over vaccinations, which oversimplifies the decisions people face and villainizes those who disagree with you. Few people would enter honestly into a conversation where they expect to be demeaned. Those conversations are pre-determined to fail — they fail to persuade, they fail to make us all safer, they fail to sustain our relationships and communities.

We can begin to change the national conversation by having better conversations about vaccination in our private lives. It’s not easy, but it’s not impossible. Here are three questions to ask yourself before you start:

What is my goal for this conversation? Before you dive in, make sure you have a goal that the other person would sign up for. Instead of trying to change a person’s opinion, try to learn more about the values or personal experiences behind their choice. Or enter with the goal of helping them feel heard and seen, especially if they’re in the minority in your community. You may find that the conversation leaves you both changed in ways you couldn’t predict.