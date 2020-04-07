Katie Heinemann and Benjamin Bigelow: COVID-19 — our generation's call to arms

From our perspective, many already are. Individuals live in quarantine, maintain social distance on essential trips, work from home as employers allow, and — most heartening — care for each other through encouraging videos, virtual workout routines, and social media posts. Impossible choices are made to cancel graduations, weddings, job interviews, vacations, and non-essential health appointments. Many order takeout from local restaurants, maintain gym memberships despite mandated closures, and send cash to community members who now face uncertain futures.

In the spirit of General Patton’s speech, every single contribution is important — no matter how small it may seem. As the battle against the coronavirus wears on, it is crucial we do not forget this message. And while we do not know what the outcome will be, every single action works to further the mission of Hopkins — to improve the health of our community and world by setting the standard of excellence. Every time we wash our hands, sanitize our surfaces, and stay home we are doing our part. Every person who donates blood, calls a loved one in a long-term care facility, and only buys the supplies they need is mission critical. And so I want to say thank you, everyone. Thank you for rising to the challenge to fight this invisible enemy as a unified one. Keep pushing hard. As Patton himself said “one ounce of sweat (now) will save a gallon of blood (later)."