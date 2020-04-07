Katie Heinemann and Benjamin Bigelow: COVID-19 — our generation's call to arms

When General George Patton led the third army through World War II, he understood the power of a unified team in combat. In giving "The Speech," he stressed no job as unimportant. Every single person plays a vital role — from the truck drivers, to the quartermaster, to the man whose sole job is to boil the water in the mess hall.
In the Johns Hopkins Medicine Unified Command Center, where we are responsible for the crisis response for the Johns Hopkins Hospital System, General Patton’s philosophy shines. Using the FEMA incident command structure led by Dr. Lisa Maragakis and Bob Maloney, everyone has a job to do and every job is mission critical. Operations, planning, logistics, finance, communications, infection control, human resources — each piece is specifically organized to move the mission forward as a unified one. If any one piece failed, the operation would quickly disintegrate and fail to care for the thousands of people we are working tirelessly to protect.
The real heroes, General Patton explains, are not the individual storybook combat fighters. The real heroes are those advancing the mission as a cog in the wheel. As we all know, front-line health care workers are crucial, but we must not forget the delivery drivers, store clerks, child care providers, phone operators, housekeepers, farmers, and many others supporting our unified mission — flatten the curve.
At Johns Hopkins, thousands are answering the call. The command center was founded and individuals from all corners of our community are stepping up to fill mission-critical roles.
Our volunteer department came from nothing and now regularly mobilizes hundreds to build PPE, deliver supplies, staff call centers, and contact vendors. IT supports increased telemedicine efforts and ambulatory surgery centers cancels non-essential visits. Human Resources diligently reassigns staff and medical students organized to provide child care for front-line workers. Logistics operates a fleet of vehicles to deliver mission-critical supplies while supporting the startup of multiple call centers around the enterprise. No call for help goes unanswered. Infection control develops the safest possible PPE preservation strategies while our supply chain designs ingenious ways to manufacture more. The Johns Hopkins Personal Preparedness Pack was designed, assembled, and is strategically distributed to all front-line workers. Nutrition coordinates every meal, security screens visitor checkpoints, and finance tracks expenses. Senior leadership enforces a difficult visitor policy while our safety officer ensures we maintain social distancing. Drive-through testing tents opened and pathology continues to process the ever increasing volume of test kits. NASA engineers at the Applied Physics lab design reusable PPE while facilities converts rooms to operate at negative pressure. Respiratory therapy keeps an eye on the ventilator supply, doing their best to ensure we are ready when the worst comes. Media and communications maintains our unified message. Our incident commanders work around the clock to ensure nothing is forgotten.
Together we move as one. Every role is vital to our mission against this invisible enemy.
For Americans without defined roles in the fight, what should be done is less clear in the vast sea of misinformation. In the past few weeks, many have reached out to the command center asking how to answer the call.
From our perspective, many already are. Individuals live in quarantine, maintain social distance on essential trips, work from home as employers allow, and — most heartening — care for each other through encouraging videos, virtual workout routines, and social media posts. Impossible choices are made to cancel graduations, weddings, job interviews, vacations, and non-essential health appointments. Many order takeout from local restaurants, maintain gym memberships despite mandated closures, and send cash to community members who now face uncertain futures.
In the spirit of General Patton’s speech, every single contribution is important — no matter how small it may seem. As the battle against the coronavirus wears on, it is crucial we do not forget this message. And while we do not know what the outcome will be, every single action works to further the mission of Hopkins — to improve the health of our community and world by setting the standard of excellence. Every time we wash our hands, sanitize our surfaces, and stay home we are doing our part. Every person who donates blood, calls a loved one in a long-term care facility, and only buys the supplies they need is mission critical. And so I want to say thank you, everyone. Thank you for rising to the challenge to fight this invisible enemy as a unified one. Keep pushing hard. As Patton himself said “one ounce of sweat (now) will save a gallon of blood (later)."
Katie Heinemann and Benjamin Bigelow are two current professional students at Johns Hopkins who serve on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis response serving as a part of the Johns Hopkins Medicine Unified Command Center. All opinions are personal and do not reflect on any official stance of Johns Hopkins University.
