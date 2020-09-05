Kathy Wilkes: Not much to celebrate this Labor Day because workers need more power

We need to get back on track.

Here’s a start: Let’s think carefully about elected officials who really have our backs and who are just playing us. Turn off the noise and look closely at what they do and how they vote versus what they say to the cameras. Let them know we’re watching and then hold them accountable by supporting only those who help us survive and thrive.

Next, we must connect with the larger labor movement, which is exclusively devoted to the interests of working people. Meeting with area labor councils, we can learn about our rights, discuss needs and priorities and avail ourselves of community services they offer — all with an eye toward deploying our collective strength.

First steps can be intimidating. But, given where we are now, we may have no other choice. There’s a proven way forward with courage and commitment. It worked before. It can work again. It’s time to get our power back.

Wilkes, of Madison, is a labor journalist and former union co-founder and officer. She wrote this for Progressive Media Project, which is run by The Progressive magazine, and Tribune News Service.