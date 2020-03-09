Kathryn Bartlett-Mulvihill: Beware the undertow of outsourcing

Other than garnishing a few headlines and a couple stories on the evening news, the announcement last month of American Family setting to layoff 200 IT employees didn’t get much attention. And unlike AmFam’s cheerier announcements of securing naming rights to Miller Park in Milwaukee or its decision to raise the minimum wage for its employees to $20 an hour, the layoff statement didn’t make the "News" page of the company’s website.
Out of sight, out of mind? Perhaps, but not until the company made clear in press reports that all the affected employees would have opportunities to train to fill other openings within the company, receive severance, or be given the chance to re-apply for their old jobs with Capgemini, a French consulting and outsourcing firm that will be taking over those employment responsibilities.
“We are a growing enterprise that’s transforming how we use technology to serve our customers, agency owners and employees,” an enterprise chief technology officer explained in a Wisconsin State Journal article a day following the announcement. “Investing in our employees’ skills is part of this transformation and foundational for their growth and that of our company.”
While it would have been nice to hear from affected employees about how “transformed” they might be feeling or to what extent this “foundational” change was going to disrupt their careers and daily lives, the article left it to a company spokeswoman to message away their plight. “We really tried to take a lot of care to provide people a lot of options,” she’s quoted as saying.
Outsourcing work is not new. It’s an employment trend that has been growing for some time. OPEIU Local 39 has witnessed it firsthand at CUNA Mutual Group, where the company’s increased reliance on contracted service providers has whittled the number of represented employees from 1,600 to fewer than 500 over the last two decades.
That steep decline has had nothing to do with the Great Recession, trade agreements or a faltering local economy, and everything to do with offloading regular employees to contract service providers, a business practice best understood as categorically moving one’s workforce from the asset to liability column on a balance sheet.
That trend began innocently enough with the company offloading non-corporate responsibilities, such as landscaping and cafeteria/food service work. Over time the practice grew to encompass a vast range of functions, including IT, where today a majority of workers at CUNA Mutual Group’s Madison campus are under contract for those services.
It’s easy to see these trends as technological waves of the future without noticing the strong undertow threatening to pull us all under. Last December, when CUNA announced plans for a campus redesign, it made technology, workforce and community investment major themes. Missing from that pronouncement was any mention of how the redesign would further expansion of contracted services to employers who, but for the employees occupying work areas on campus, would have no physical presence in Madison.
That’s an important point that extends beyond the confines of the CUNA Mutual campus or the employees our local represents. It should cause us as a community to start asking some hard questions about where all of this might lead.
How committed can an employer be to investing in the local community when it detaches itself from hiring decisions, retention plans and caring about where talent comes from or resides?
What happens to newly established registered IT apprenticeship programs and candidates when companies have no need, ability or interest to create career opportunities in that manner?
And, what happens to community-based programming designed to help folks get the training and support necessary to gain family sustaining jobs when outsourcing creates fewer and fewer work opportunities with local companies for local residents?
It would be most ironic if outsourcing, particularly in the high-wage field of IT, ends up contributing to increasing disparities in income, housing, health and education that many of the area’s most civic-minded employers say they are committed to resolve. That’s said, it is worth noting that American Family has made clear that its minimum wage hike applies only to its employees, not to those of its other contractors.
Out of sight, out of mind? Perhaps, but with the city of Madison positioned to become an IT hub, it is my hope we can turn outsourcing trends around so that our community can experience that transformation much like riding a wave, rather than drowning in its undertow.
Kathryn Bartlett-Mulvihill is president of Office and Professional Employees International Union (OPEIU) Local 39.
