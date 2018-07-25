My life experience is very different from other candidates'.
My dad dug ditches and finished cement. My mother was a nurse. They were both in the military. When he was older, my dad had a pension only because he was a member of the International Laborers Union. I know what it is like to be on food stamps and without health insurance. I’ve walked in those shoes.
Dad thought college would be wasted on his daughter. I became an independent student at the local two-year college. I worked as a nurse aide to pay the bills. Money was a constant worry. I went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in education and graduate degrees in health.
My proposal, “Freedom to Learn,” makes tuition free at our technical colleges and UW two-year campuses. The plan is rooted in my own experience. Because it applies to all students — of any age, both full time and part time, it is the broadest in the country. I want to eliminate any hesitation one has to pursue opportunities and dreams.
For most of my 30s I was a college professor. I taught health policy and health administration at the University of Illinois-Springfield. My research focus was health care reform, state program evaluation and health problems facing rural communities.
I then followed my childhood dream. My husband and I started farming in Buffalo County. I was up before dawn for 10 years to milk cows in our tie-stall barn. I know what it is like to get hit across the face with the manure-filled tail of an unhappy cow. Dirty hands, dirty boots don’t bother me.
When the price of milk went down and health insurance premiums went up, we had to drop health insurance. Later, I took that call no mom wants: My son needed emergency surgery when we had no way of paying.
I was almost 50 when I got into politics. I ran for the Senate in 2006 and, to the surprise of many, defeated a popular Republican incumbent. I’ve won election three times in a district won by Scott Walker in all three of his elections, and by Donald Trump in 2016.
In 2007, I was one of the prime authors of Healthy Wisconsin, a plan to provide health care to all state residents. It passed the Senate but not the Assembly. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel called the health-related bills I did pass “the most extensive changes in a decade.”
I was honored at the end of my rookie term when the state school administrators, in giving me their Legislator of the Year award, said, “No state legislator had a greater positive impact on Wisconsin schools than Kathleen Vinehout.”
When Scott Walker and the GOP took control in 2011, they slashed public education funding and many programs that help people. Their excuse: There’s no money. I knew better. I wrote an alternative to the governor’s budget, taking dollars from new and expanded corporate tax breaks and cash payments and fixing what he cut.
Over the years I’ve written an alternative to every Walker budget showing how to invest in education, health care, community supports, veterans’ programs, alternatives to incarceration, public transit, mental health and addiction recovery. The state dollars are the same. My choices are very different.
I’ve read the audits. I know where the bones are buried. I know where the money should’ve gone if we put people first. I am ready to get on a debate stage with Walker, just the two of us, talking about our two very different visions for Wisconsin.
Kathleen Vinehout is a Democratic candidate for Wisconsin governor.
Editor's note: The Capital Times invited all candidates for Wisconsin governor to write op/ed columns making their cases to voters. We are publishing one column daily beginning July 22 and will collect them in our Election Roundup prior to the Aug. 14 primary. The Democratic gubernatorial candidates' columns will also appear in our weekly print edition, half on July 25 and half on Aug. 1.