The University of Wisconsin-Madison Union Council recently voted to remove the names of Porter Butts and Frederic March from spaces in Memorial Union after learning the two men “belonged” to the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s. Raising the question of their association to the Klan was understandable and appropriate.
I had the opportunity to be Porter Butts’ personal caregiver in the three years before his death in 1991. Porter had become totally blind and could not live independently after his wife, Mary Lou, fell while exercising and broke her hip.
Porter and his wife introduced me to a dear friend of theirs, Compton, a native man who was from the island of Bequia in the Grenadines. Porter and Mary Lou enjoyed a small home there until he could no longer travel due to his declining health. (Incidentally, the island of Bequia was where Porter first spotted the colorful outdoor sunburst chair and brought that idea to the Memorial Terrace.)
Compton and his family held a place of endearment resembling a familial relationship with the Buttses. Whenever a call came from Compton, Porter insisted, even in his fragile state, on speaking with him. Porter always asked about Compton’s family, their health, their burdens. I was instructed on several occasions to mail items that Compton’s family could not get on the island. Birthdays and holidays were always acknowledged over the phone and through the mail. Compton and his family became part of Porter Butts’ virtual family, to which I was also responsible as part of my duties in their home. I learned more about racial inclusion from Porter than anyone I had previously met.
Suyu, a young Chinese woman, was also a fixture in the Butts home for many years in the 1980s. Suyu would prepare meals, accompany Mary Lou to appointments, and she, too, was treated as a family member. Suyu’s daughter was a delight to the Buttses when she visited.
I knew that Porter Butts had no sentiment favoring the KKK because of what I learned from him in the last years of his life. It did not occur to me that he would be judged by the same type of hate that propels groups like the Klan. According to the Wisconsin Union Timeline of Porter’s student years at UW-Madison, Porter was chosen by his fraternity in his junior year to be its representative in what was an honorary society called the Ku Klux Klan — a group sanctioned by the University of Wisconsin-Madison at the time. (Five other universities also had such honorary chapters.) In March 1923 the representatives of this honorary society from across the country met in Chicago and agreed to change the name. The following month the front page of the Cardinal announced the name was changed to Tumas (an American Indian term) in an article citing it did not want to be confused with the “non-collegiate secret organization.” Further, in 1924 under Porter’s leadership as editor-in-chief, the Daily Cardinal condemned the Ku Klux Klan, calling the Klan “undesirable and unneeded,” and calling out the organization’s “secrecy and terrorism.”
Porter Butts’ legacy was made illegitimate with the same regressive spirit from which prejudices like the KKK's arise. Porter was the antithesis of racial inequality and bigotry. He should be credited for removing the KKK affiliation. Instead he is charged with endorsing it — a travesty of justice and a sign of vengeful blame looking for an altar of hatefulness on which the pain of injustice can be placed.
Because of Porter’s values and influence in my life I became motivated to contribute to the spirit of inclusion so desperately needed currently. I was actively involved in the campaign to elect Barack Obama for president and after his win I was invited by the Presidential Inauguration Committee to the inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C.
Porter Butts, by his example, won the day for me and countless others. His legacy has been railroaded away from the facts presented and steamrolled by the very same emotional venom that prejudices our society. The sad new ideology seems to be that “someone must pay.” Porter has been lynched by the same type of hate that the Ad Hoc Committee and Chancellor Rebecca Blank purport to abhor.
Harry S. Truman said, “the only thing new in the world is the history you do not know.” The university has lost the capacity to understand history — and that of Porter Butts as it actually was — and has now rewritten it to support what is currently trending.
Kathleen Teschan Lueders lives in Wisconsin Dells and was caregiver to Porter Butts from 1989 to 1991.
