Weather Alert

...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING. * TIMING...UNTIL 9 AM CDT. * VISIBILITY...LESS THAN 1/4 MILE. VISIBILITIES MAY BE LOWEST IN WESTERN PORTIONS OF GREEN LAKE, COLUMBIA, DANE, AND GREEN COUNTIES. * IMPACTS...DRIVING COULD BE DIFFICULT AND HAZARDOUS AT TIMES DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&