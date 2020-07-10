Karmen Nenahlo: Small gyms playing their part In reopening Wisconsin safely

Since businesses across Wisconsin began reopening, business owners and employees alike have been working hard to make sure that every person who walks through their doors is kept safe and healthy. We are all doing the best we can to figure out what our new normal looks like, and small business owners in particular have taken the lead in finding innovative ways to adapt their day-to-day operations to meet the challenges that the coronavirus outbreak continues to present.
As a small business owner who operates eight Anytime Fitness locations in the state, I’ve noticed that small gyms and fitness clubs in particular have been going to great lengths to keep their facilities sanitized and ensure that they are well-prepared to welcome members back into their gyms. Given the prominent roles that health and wellness have played throughout this crisis, it is promising to see their efforts.
The Anytime Fitness locations I operate, for example, have been closely following a set of guidelines to keep our facilities as safe as possible for members who want to come back and use our gyms for their workouts. While we were closed, I had my gyms professionally cleaned and disinfected to help prepare for reopening. Now, all our gyms are operating at a reduced capacity, and all of my employees are wearing masks and carefully following sanitization protocols. We've also removed some equipment to provide additional space and allow for proper social distancing.
Our guidelines extend to our members as well. Members are asked to sanitize their hands as soon as they come in to work out, and we’ve provided additional sanitization areas around the gym for them to use. This way, we can do our best to keep people healthy and ensure that everyone who comes in feels safe using our gyms.
Like other small gyms, we have also been working to provide solutions for people who may be at a greater risk of suffering serious health problems from the coronavirus or who simply might not feel completely comfortable coming back in just yet. We have a Facebook group with daily workout sessions, and we’ve also been offering semi-private virtual training sessions over Zoom. These have been popular with many of our members, and will likely be here to stay even after this crisis passes.
More than anything else, our members have been excited to have another outlet for working on their physical and mental health as we work to continue flattening the curve. Exercise is an important way to keep your immune system healthy, which everyone needs right now. For other members, being able to come in simply offers a sense of accountability for them as they work to achieve their health goals, and they appreciate that we are open once again to help them. For many, it has been challenging to keep up with fitness goals over the past few months, and having this type of outlet again is more than welcome.
Gyms can offer a sense of community for people during hard and confusing times like these. For many of our members, it is much more about that sense of community than it is about the gym itself. Now, I am happy that we can be there to help those who need us most, and still work to serve our members who want to access our gym community from their homes with virtual workouts.
It is still uncertain how this crisis will unfold in the weeks and months ahead, and there are many for whom it represents a very serious risk. However, I am confident that small gyms and other small businesses will be working hard all along the way to provide necessary services for their community, and will help pave the path ahead in Wisconsin.
Karmen Nenahlo is a small business owner who operates eight Anytime Fitness centers in Wisconsin.
