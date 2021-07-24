Karen Menendez Coller: We need a path to citizenship

A recent Texas court ruling ordered the partial end to Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which allows immigrants to stay in the United States if they were brought here by their parents when they were children and they do not have citizenship or legal residency status.

Under the ruling, new applications will no longer be approved. But if you have DACA, you are still protected and will be able to continue renewing its protections — for now. The July 16 ruling highlights what many of us already know. The limbo and trauma many people felt for the first time over the last year-and-a-half of a pandemic is not new for many in the immigrant community. Limbo can be a way of life.

I hear some say, “Immigration is a tough issue. I am not comfortable. It is a ‘risky’ choice to prioritize the topic. I do not quite understand why it is important or how to go about raising the importance.”

To those I say, it is simple. Birth rates are dropping. Essential jobs remain unfilled. Time and again I am inspired by the creativity and vision and most importantly the heart in my immigrant community. If you know me and the work we do at Centro Hispano in Madison, I know you are, too.