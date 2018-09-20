Many local election officials hate it when people talk about the possibility of voting-machine hacking. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, for example, frequently deflects questions about hacking by pointing out that he does the pre-election programming himself instead of relying on the voting-machine manufacturer, ES&S. That is, he prepares the electronic instructions that tell the voting machines which races and candidates are on the ballot. His implication is that this practice prevents insider hacking by ES&S.
So he doesn’t want you to ask where he gets the software he uses to write those instructions. (Answer: from ES&S.) He doesn’t want you to ask who services and updates the computer he uses. (Answer: ES&S.)
I understand public officials’ impulse to tone down voters’ fears. But the truly frustrating thing, for me, is that all this talk of voting-machine hackers could be — should be — boring and unnecessary. We have paper ballots. Our local officials have as much time as their counterparts in other states to review election-night results before they must declare them final ("certify" them). If Wisconsin officials routinely used those paper ballots and that time to verify the results, they could be detecting and correcting any problems. Voters wouldn’t need to worry about hacking or glitches.
Local governments rely on computers for every other function and no one fusses about Russians hacking our property-tax records or utility bills. So technology itself isn’t the problem. The fixable problem is with the management of elections technology.
And technology is manageable. ATMs, for example, do more complicated things than voting machines. ATMs process both deposits and withdrawals while keeping an accurate balance in every account. Voting machines need only to process "deposits" and add the right number of votes to the right "accounts."
Yet, unlike with voting machines, you don’t hear much fuss about the possibility of hacked ATMs. That’s because ATMs are audited daily, allowing the bankers promptly to catch and correct ATM errors. If they don’t, the customer can report it and get it fixed. Voters, not so much. Election officials cannot confidently show us proof that they certify only accurate results — because they don’t have it.
Instead, voters get oral reassurances that often don’t make sense when you think about them for more than 30 seconds. For example, we’re told that the voting machines are never connected to the internet. Then we’re told they are, but that they can only send, not receive, so that no malicious code can be transmitted to them. But to what computers are the voting machines sending data? (Answer: The county elections management computer is set up to receive transmissions.) And what about the computers at ES&S headquarters, which prepare the software for both the voting machines and the county elections computer? Are they also kept offline? (Answer: No one but the companies knows. Even the U.S. Congress can’t find out much about voting-machine companies’ internal security.)
If voter confidence depends upon understanding this level of IT intricacy, we will never have voter confidence. Instead, we need our local election officials to conduct audits that verify the results, and to do that before they certify.
Local election officials in more than 25 other states conduct manual audits, comparing the results of paper-ballot hand counts to the computer-tabulated results, before certifying results. Not all use the recommended risk-limiting audits, which provide statistically valid confirmation of the correct winners. Some use just spot-checks, covering 5 percent or less of a state’s voting machines. But that’s better than nothing. It creates at least some risk of detection for anyone who might be thinking of hacking.
I’ve seen good signs that the Wisconsin Elections Commission is working on ways to make the best use of what little authority it has, in Wisconsin’s decentralized system, to promote security for computer-tabulated election results.
Wisconsin law gives the commission authority to order local officials to perform audits using paper ballots only after November elections in even-numbered years. Their budget, in previous years, has allowed them to order such manual audits for only around 100 voting machines. Worse, the commission has allowed local officials to delay the audits until after certifying election results, so that even if errors were detected, they couldn’t be corrected.
At their Sept. 25 meeting, the commission will be considering changing the way they manage these voting-machine audits. If they require them to be completed before county certification, the audits will have an election-security function they have never had before. If the commission randomly selects at least one voting machine in every county, the audits stand a chance of deterring some types of hacking.
The commission has wisely asked for public input on this decision. Interested voters can email the commission at elections@wi.gov with a simple message: Tell them we want to be able to stop worrying about hackers. We want our paper ballots used to make sure our final, certified election results are correct.
Karen McKim is the coordinator of Wisconsin Election Integrity.
