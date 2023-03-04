Gov. Tony Evers recently included $1.3 million annually in this state budget for mental health programming at Boys & Girls Clubs. He also included an increase of $500,000 each year for Wisconsin After Three, a mentoring program focused on math, reading and career services.

As the state Legislature narrows in on budget priorities, funding these programs for young people is a frugal option that will allow the state to piggyback off robust private contributions.

Boys & Girls Clubs across Wisconsin serve more kids per population than any state in the country, and more young people than any organization outside of public schools. Since 2020, clubs worked with over 144,800 young people at 199 sites across 73 communities. With dozens of clubhouse buildings, the organization has over $155 million in private facilities, manages 2,400 employees and coordinates 5,100 volunteers. Clubs want the state to utilize its facilities rent free, but are asking for partial support in funding key post-COVID fixes.

The clubs offer an enormous return on investment. Every $1 spent on afterschool programming saves over $3 by increasing kids’ learning potential, improving performance and reducing crime and juvenile delinquency. Studies show every dollar invested in clubs also returns $9.60 in future earnings and cost-savings to communities.

Our state is facing some tough problems coming out of COVID, and the clubs offer recovery solutions. Whether it’s training a future workforce, ensuring all teens graduate, addressing learning loss, curbing the opioid epidemic or offering mental health resources to young people, the clubs have a proven record of success.

Boys & Girls Clubs address COVID learning loss. The Wisconsin After Three program offers math and reading proficiency and improves the literacy skills of more than 4,800 young people statewide. Students demonstrated a 13% increase in math proficiency, almost double projected growth of 7%.

The clubs help at-risk students graduate. The Be Great: Graduate program is an intensive intervention for teens struggling at school and has expanded to over 36 cities and towns. A teenage dropout costs taxpayers an average of $292,000 over a lifetime, so the thousands of teens we’ve helped graduate translates to millions saved by taxpayers.

The clubs help manage the mental health crisis. Today’s kids face an ever-evolving pandemic, school shootings and online social pressures. It’s critical to address mental health concerns early — 50% of all lifetime cases of mental illness begin by age 14, and 75% by age 24. The clubs equip young people with the skills they need to manage emotions and build resiliency.

They also prevent opioid abuse through programs such as SMART Moves. It’s estimated that 75% of individuals with substance-use disorders have experienced trauma. Utilizing mental health-based prevention strategies means higher graduation rates, higher earning potential, lower incarceration rates and reduced truancy.

The clubs build the workforce for tomorrow. We have programs in place to prepare people for their first job out of high school, trade school or medical school. To help teens acquire the jobs of tomorrow, they need positive mentorship and real work experience today. From an early age through high school, clubs provide exposure to 21st century careers.

The clubs save our society money. The situation is bad for youth now, but also for taxpayers. Counties spend more than $400,000 annually per juvenile at institutions such as Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake. The question is whether we invest a small amount now on kids in clubs, or pay a lot more in the future for adults in prison, addiction recovery, unemployment lines and hospitals.

The state has a $7 billion budget surplus. The $4.6 million proposed in annual club funding is a miniscule fraction of that amount. If passed, this investment in clubs will make up less than 5% of the clubs’ total annual revenue. That means for every $1 the state invests, the clubs raise an additional $19 from other sources.

As we look for targeted strategies to recover from the pandemic, few options present a better return on investment than the Boys & Girls Clubs.