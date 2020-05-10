Kara Bell: There's no call like Mom's

My mom is an irreplaceable role model to me. She was the one to teach me important life skills, like how to sew, file my taxes, or dress for any occasion. She showed me how selflessness brings much reward, and to always give as much as I can — whether it’s my time or money or both. With her stories and jokes, she can build my confidence with just one conversation, motivate me to be better, and push me to go further.

My mom is a source of comfort in my life. I could always depend on her to come into my room at night, cat in arm, and talk me through tough fights with my friends, break-ups, moments when I felt defeated because things didn’t go as planned, or often just to talk about what’s on my mind. She is still the best person to call if I just want to talk, and having her on the other end transports me back to our nightly chats at home.

More than anything, she’s a driving force behind every big decision I make. Her voice lingers in the back of my head every time I’m faced with a difficult decision, and I know the advice she’d give. She has set me up for success and she’s proud of my accomplishments. But don’t get me wrong, she’s also my number one critic and will be sure to tell me what I need to hear.