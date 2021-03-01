Kansas City Star: We don’t hate America if we want to learn from history’s mistakes

This doesn’t mean we hate America. It means we recognize reality, and see the need to learn from it.

To really love America is to want to make her promise come true, rather than to pretend that ending a travesty at long last, and then recreating its injustices, somehow makes us morally superior.

Hawley told the crowd that “What we need is a new nationalism.” Done, unfortunately.

“We’ve got to put American workers first,” he said, “not illegal immigrants. Can I just say by the way on that subject, on the subject of immigration, we get told all the time, if you believe in a border, if you think that borders actually matter, if you think that citizenship actually matters, well my goodness I mean you’re a bigot. You’re backwards. Can I just say, can I just try to enlighten our liberal friends for a second? We believe in borders because we believe in citizenship. We believe in citizenship because we believe in America.”

It is possible to believe in borders, citizenship, America, and also to believe that immigrant families should never have been torn apart. ...

As always, Hawley presented himself as a country boy, though that’s not how the banker’s son is remembered in the hometown he left after eighth grade.