Kalvin Barrett: As your Dane County sheriff, my goals are accountability and justice

The No. 1 job of the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is to keep people safe. As your Dane County sheriff, I wake up every day determined to bring all my experience, energy and desire for excellence to our work.

First and foremost, that must include holding folks accountable, especially those who commit violence against others. Justice means treating others according to the golden rule.

Let’s be clear, though, this doesn’t mean just enforcing the law. Surely, we expect people to follow the law and treat one another with respect. But we also recognize that public safety is about much more than strict adherence to a written set of rules. It’s also about building relationships to prevent problems. It’s about engaging with the community to make us all safer, and to make our community stronger.

For me, that means we can be smarter on crime. Law enforcement has to make judgements all the time. We’re not in the habit of pulling folks over for going 2 mph over the speed limit, for example. I’m glad we are no longer in the business of busting folks for simply having cannabis for personal use.

And we have to remember that, historically, laws have been interpreted subjectively and in a discriminatory manner. That’s why in addition to working every day to keep us all safe, I’m trying to build up our office with a workforce of sworn officers and other personnel who better reflect the diverse community Dane County has become.

Madison is widely known as one of the best places in the world to live. We have high-paying jobs, excellent educational opportunities, high-quality health care, and beautiful natural amenities. But as a Black man, I know that those benefits haven’t always reached all of our citizens. As a public official, I’m doing my best to make Dane County safer and stronger for all of us, not just some of us.

My background is both in law enforcement and as an educator. I earned a bachelor's degree in sociology while playing football at UW-Madison, and then a master’s degree in criminal justice. In addition to serving as a law enforcement officer for multiple agencies, I oversaw the Madison College program to teach law enforcers the right way of doing things.

I was honored to be appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to be our sheriff last summer, and in my year-plus on the job, we have expanded our ability to treat overdose victims and address the crisis in opioid use. We have made our streets safer by partnering with the community to take hundreds of guns off the street, including dozens of untraceable “ghost” guns. And I’ve taken pride in building relationships with not only law enforcement, but residents, community leaders, other elected officials and nonprofits in every corner of Dane County.

Together, we can be smarter on crime. We can bring accountability and justice to our community, and we can do it with character, competence and compassion. I hope to earn your vote on Nov. 8.