K. Ward Cummings: Slavery left a legacy of corporal punishment on Black communities

According to a 2015 study by the Pew Research Center, Black parents are more than twice as likely than white or Latino parents to use violence as discipline in the home. Journalist and Morgan State University professor Stacey Patton believes she understands why. She has written extensively about how “masters” who enslaved people used violence to discipline them and how those enslaved, eventually, embraced the practice.

Violence, against children in particular, was not a habit enslaved Africans brought with them to these shores. According to Patton, “West African societies held children in a much higher regard than white societies in the Atlantic world. West Africans believed that children came from the afterlife, that they were gods or reincarnated ancestors.”

Traditional West African cultural codes regarding violence were supplanted by the cultural models of the American slave-owning class.

“Had the slaves who crossed the Atlantic been mostly adults from the same tribes and nationalities, spoken the same languages, shared the same blueprint for child-rearing that was practiced in the societies where they were enslaved, and been given freedom to rear their children without interference from whites, then maybe traditional African child-rearing practices could have been preserved,” she wrote.