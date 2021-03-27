Justine Taylor-Raymond: Measuring student learning can lead to more equitable schools

Cardona and Biden, like the Bush Institute, recognize that clear guidance and direct communication are critical to resolving this standoff and refocusing on learning. Stakeholder concerns are not unilateral. Black and Latino parents express more concern that schools are opening too quickly, perceptions rooted in disproportionate COVID-19 rates, and historical mistrust of the educational system’s ability to serve their needs. At the same time, many schools — public and private — have reopened this year, leading to wildly different student experiences around the country.

The pandemic has illuminated deep-seated education inequalities. The recovery will require significant investments in time and resources. It also requires data.

When in-person schooling came to a halt in 2020, the Education Department waived federal academic testing requirements for all states. Cardona will need to make a quick decision on whether he will extend this waiver, as many teachers unions and some states have requested. As education commissioner of Connecticut, he had already announced that his state would be administering 2021 year-end exams, “the most accurate guidepost to our promise of equity for ALL,” according to a Connecticut Education Department memo.