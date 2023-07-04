This State Journal editorial ran on July 4, 1993:

Perhaps we should be happy that the Fourth of July is not what it used to be.

During much of the 1800s, the Fourth ... was a serious occasion, when townsfolk came together to argue politics with a vehemence that tended toward violence. Speeches lasted for hours on end, and the townfolk frequently refreshed themselves with spirits other than patriotic.

Shootings were not uncommon. During the mid-1850s, residents used the Fourth to argue the issue of the decade: slavery. In Kansas, residents routinely staged Fourth of July fights that presaged the Civil War, touched off as they were by the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which extended slavery westward.

The end of the Civil War brought the creation of Memorial Day. Having a special day set aside to honor the living and dead veterans of our nation’s wars removed a bit of the military emphasis from the Fourth of July, thus beginning its evolution away from a day of politics and into a day of patriotism and picnics.

Today, the Fourth is famed mostly for flags and fireworks. Thank goodness the three-hour speeches have been relegated to the archives. Still, it wouldn’t hurt to revive the old custom of having the Declaration of Independence read aloud. It is, after all, one of the greatest documents in history, proclaiming: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.’’

When you see Old Glory today, sketch a salute. Remember that the stars and stripes are a beacon throughout the world, a symbol to freedom-loving people everywhere. Explain to your kids what the flag stands for. And celebrate, with them, the privilege and responsibility that comes with being Americans.