Julie Zugenbuehler: They call us heroes, but Wisconsin lawmakers aren't helping health care workers

For close to 39 years, I’ve worked at the same hospital in Madison — 32 of those in the same department. My whole career, I’ve committed to becoming the best nurse I can be. I put my heart and soul into caring for patients. That’s never been more true than during this deadly pandemic. I put everything on the line because that’s what it means to do my job.
But when I contracted COVID-19, it was a shock to realize I could not count on support from my employer or lawmakers to navigate this crisis. I was denied workers’ compensation and now, I no longer have a job to return to.
From the start of the pandemic, employers and lawmakers alike called essential workers heroes, but we have yet to see action taken to back up those words. It’s long past time for that to change.
Every day I spent at the hospital in close contact with patients and co-workers, I was at higher risk, risks that increased due to the lack of adequate PPE available.
Despite taking every possible precaution and practicing social distancing, I contracted COVID-19 myself. Within several days, my symptoms became more serious. It is only due to the exceptional care of my fellow health care workers in the ICU that I am still alive today.
As far too many Americans have come to learn, recovery from COVID-19 is difficult and can take time. But, even though I am sure I contracted COVID-19 while at work, I was denied workers’ compensation under Wisconsin law. So in addition to figuring out my recovery, my husband and I also had to struggle to simply stay afloat.
Even worse — because my recovery has taken “too long,” I no longer have my job to return to — in the middle of a national nurse shortage crisis, in an uncontrolled pandemic, in a state with one of the highest infection rates.
It felt like a kick in the teeth. If you work in a health care setting, if you care for people who potentially have COVID-19, getting COVID should be considered a workplace injury. For front-line workers who have pushed through fatigue, stress and fear to be there for our patients, it is not too much to ask that if we contract this highly contagious virus, we have the time and support we need to recover.
It is not just health care workers facing this issue. Across the board, essential workers are risking their own health and safety but given little by way of protection to keep them safe, or support, if they do contract COVID-19. People are losing jobs they’ve done their whole lifetime. It doesn’t have to be like this.
Nurses in Illinois and Minnesota do not have this worry. There, lawmakers acted at the start of the pandemic to protect all health care workers who get COVID-19.
While I focus on recovery and am forced to navigate obstacles to getting relief that are beyond comprehension, our elected leaders have done little to help lighten the load of essential workers like me.
It’s been over 250 days since the GOP-led Legislature has called a session to deal with the COVID-19 crisis. To add insult to injury, the first time they met in months, it was to hold a sham hearing based on meritless claims of voter fraud. But we see that for what it was: a distraction from their failure to do their jobs and meet the needs of the people they were elected to serve.
We need a COVID-19 response package that provides critical support for frontline health care workers and first responders. Any relief bill must expand workers’ compensation and ensure that all health care workers have fully paid sick time, pandemic pay, and no-cost COVID-19 health care coverage during the pandemic.
Every day for the last nine months, health care workers in hospitals, nursing homes and elsewhere have put our lives on the line to care for our patients. We’ve done our jobs and more.
Now it is lawmakers' jobs to advocate for the people. Our state legislators must set aside partisan differences and finally do what is necessary to pass a COVID-19 relief bill that meets the needs of health care workers and first responders. Giving up is not an option for any of us.
Julie Zugenbuehler is a 64-year-old mother and grandmother. Up until contracting COVID-19 in July, she was a recovery room nurse in the OR of a Madison hospital, where she has worked for close to 39 years —32 years in the same department — caring for post-anesthesia patients as they came out of surgery. She is also a proud member with SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.