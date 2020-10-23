Julianna Baldo: Vote 'yes' to invest in greener Madison schools

In fifth grade, I developed a keen interest in birdwatching. I got into the habit of checking the edges of a path near my home for interesting species.

One day, walking by a pond, I was lucky to spot a piping plover stepping gingerly in the shallow water. This small shoreline bird has been endangered in Wisconsin for over a decade, and a major factor in its decline is the loss of habitat due to climate change.

Until that moment, the climate crisis had been abstract to me. I was devastated by the realization that this piping plover might be the last one I’d ever see, and this experience completely shifted the way I thought about the urgency of climate change.

On Nov. 3, residents of the Madison School District can act to reduce our community’s carbon footprint by voting “yes” for the district’s two referendum questions. If passed, these referendums will invest $350 million in greener school facilities and resources.

Given the prospect of state budget cuts due to revenue losses from COVID-19, along with the pressing need for climate action, investing in our public schools is more important than ever.