Judy Nagel: End pay-to-play politics to speed recovery from the coronavirus crisis

DE PERE — Our economy has been devastated by the necessary shutdown to flatten the the curve of coronavirus infections. When we have the pandemic threat in control and our country gets back to work, our economy would benefit from eliminating pay-to-play politics.

Our government is meant to be “of the people, by the people, for the people,” according to Abraham Lincoln. A democratic republic requires that legislation represents the voices of the majority. But today, pay-to-play politics is diminishing our republic and the principles on which our Founders established it. Pay-to-play encourages winner-takes-all legislation that favors a narrow group over the majority, harms economic growth and U.S. global competitiveness, and is destroying Americans’ faith in our republic.

Winner-takes-all legislation meets the desires of a special interest group that finances politicians to support a narrow agenda. Often this narrow agenda is not in the best interest of the general population.

One example is when accounting firms engineered legislation that allowed the same accounting firm to both audit and provide consulting services to the same corporation, thus eliminating checks and balances. This led to the demise of Arthur Anderson and Enron — as well as the 18% decline in the stock market following the Enron bankruptcy.