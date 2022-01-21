Judith Walzer Leavitt: Mask flap veers from history

Though COVID-19 has ignited controversy over local and state health agencies, public acceptance of their power and authority was widespread throughout the 20th century. In 1947, when smallpox threatened New York City, 6 million New Yorkers voluntarily lined up in the streets awaiting their inoculations to comply with the health department’s vaccination ruling. This public cooperation took less than a month and resulted in a very low number of infected people.

In addition, since the 1950s, the federal government has played an increasingly prominent role in public health. State governments sought federal help when disease crises crossed state lines and when implementation of effective action required interstate cooperation. During the 1947 smallpox outbreak, the U.S. Public Health Service traced the contacts of the individual who brought smallpox to New York, following his steps across the country — a task outside the purview of city health officials.