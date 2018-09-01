Driving my 13-year-old granddaughter Allie to a friend's house for a sleepover, I was expounding on an idea that frequently occurs to me around the time school starts and then again when exam time rolls around: If I were a teacher, my tests would be open book, open notes — and these days I would probably even say open computer.
She, of course, agreed that that was a good idea and suggested passing my idea on to her teachers. But instead I decided to put my thoughts in this column.
Students are under pressure to perform. Many of them experience stress on a regular basis, and that only gets worse when they have to take a test. If tests were open book, that would reduce — reduce, not eliminate — the stress. It might even allow kids to get more sleep on the night before the test, which, according to everything that I've read over the years, would actually help them perform better on the test.
My theory is that is doesn't help you that much to be able to consult a book or notes or even a computer if you don't essentially know the material. If you have prepared properly, you will be able to answer most of the questions without consulting an outside source. If there happen to be a few things you can't remember — maybe you remember only three causes for the Civil War but the teacher is asking for four — you will know right where to find the answer in the book or your notes.
Keep in mind that tests have a time limit — imposed by the teacher or by the length of the class period. If you spend a lot of time looking up information, you won't be able to finish the test. But if you want to look up a couple things or double-check some of your answers if you have time, you can do that if it's an open-book test.
Many people have said many times over the years that the purpose of education is not to have students memorize a bunch of stuff, but to teach them how to think. As a teacher I would emphasize understanding the material and de-emphasize memorization, and giving open-book tests goes along with that philosophy.
Clearly there are some instances where memorization is necessary. Spelling tests are an obvious example, and we should all know the multiplication tables (I still have trouble with 11x12). Katy Perry would be hurting if she got out on stage and couldn't remember the lyrics to a song. A surgeon would be in big trouble if she didn't remember exactly how to operate on a brain tumor. But as we learned from Atul Gawande's "The Checklist Manifesto: How to Get Things Right," even a surgeon performs better if she uses a written checklist. (Gawande's simple checklist has been called the biggest clinical invention in decades. Everyone should read his book.)
For the most part, in the real world people can consult their resources if they need to know what foods to eat to lower their cholesterol, or what used car is likely to be the most dependable, or how much interest they will have to pay on a mortgage.
For many years I had a booklet from the old Anchor Savings and Loan with interest rate tables that could be consulted whenever we needed to get a loan. Now I just look it up online — and that's what kids these days are used to. Yes, they need to acquire a certain level of knowledge in school, but we shouldn't be surprised if they question the need for a lot of memorization. So in addition to reducing stress, open-book tests could improve the attitude that kids have toward school — and that's a good thing.
Judie Kleinmaier of Madison is a semi-retired opinion editor for The Cap Times.
