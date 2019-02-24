While some people decry the fact that President Donald Trump’s schedule includes lots of “executive time,” as reported by Axios, others would rather that he watch TV and gab on the phone because then he’s not doing something bad for our country. But we shouldn’t overlook the fact that his words and actions — especially his tweets — are putting our democracy in danger.
In “How Democracies Die,” Harvard professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt look at how some elected leaders past and current gradually turned their countries into authoritarian regimes. Citing examples from across the globe, they list four behavioral warning signs of an authoritarian: “We should worry when a politician 1) rejects, in words or action, the democratic rules of the game, 2) denies the legitimacy of opponents, 3) tolerates or encourages violence, or 4) indicates a willingness to curtail the civil liberties of opponents, including the media.”
Anyone who has paid attention knows that Trump has engaged in all four behaviors. There are many examples, but a particularly egregious one was when he told a North Carolina rally: "If (Clinton) gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks. ... Although the Second Amendment people — maybe there is, I don't know."
So, yes, the professors agree that our president is a danger to our democracy. Think about that.
The authors acknowledge that the threat didn’t start with Trump. They zero in on Newt Gingrich, noting Gingrich's attitude as House speaker in the 1990s was that bipartisanship is for wimps — Democrats are the enemy. Newt didn't create polarization — it goes back at least to the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which led to a fundamental realignment of our two major political parties (accelerated by Nixon's Southern strategy) — but he exploited it.
Over decades that attitude has weakened the norms that underpin our democracy — mutual tolerance (accepting that rivals who play by the rules have a right to compete for power), institutional forbearance (refraining from trying to permanently defeat rivals), telling the truth, respecting the rule of law, respecting the media, and more. These codes of conduct serve as guardrails to keep political competition from deteriorating into no-holds-barred conflict. Their decline has been so bad, the authors point out, that 2017 saw a win for a Montana congressional candidate who body-slammed a reporter. And Republicans failed to even hold a hearing after President Obama nominated Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court.
In the case of Trump, our norm-violator in chief, Republicans did not take him seriously enough until, with the support of right-wing pundits and media outlets, he had built up enough momentum to win the nomination. The professors believe he still could have been stopped if the GOP establishment had endorsed Hillary Clinton. As it is, we will never know for sure whether Russian efforts to suppress the Hillary vote and increase the Trump vote made the difference, but we do know that Trump triumphed due to fewer than 80,000 votes — less than 0.06 percent of the U.S. total — in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. It's entirely plausible that GOP leaders endorsing Clinton would have changed the outcome, but they chose party over country.
At this point, what can be done to protect our democracy? Some people push Democrats to “fight like Republicans.” The professors argue that doing so just leads to a race to the bottom. Instead, they say, opposition to Trump should be muscular but should not violate norms. On the contrary, it's important to work to strengthen the norms.
As the 2020 race heats up, it will be interesting to see how voters respond to the plethora of Democratic candidates. Will they favor candidates who lean toward the middle to appeal to independents, candidates who tack to the left but eschew Trump’s nasty rhetoric, or partisans who fight like Trump? The answer could affect the health of our democracy for years to come.
Judie Kleinmaier of Madison is a semi-retired opinion editor for The Cap Times.
