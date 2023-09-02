This State Journal editorial ran on Sept. 2, 1853:

An election for county judge will be held on Monday next. In Dane County, it is not understood that party politics have nothing to do with the matter. Three candidates are in the field, and the voters are left free to go for whom they please without any infringement on party usages.

This is right.

The candidates are Ira W. Bird, William Welch and N.B. Eddy, the incumbent. They all reside in this village and are well known to the people of the county. We understand that each one of them feels entirely confident of success, and we presume each one feels abundantly qualified to discharge the duties of the office with marked ability and to the perfect satisfaction of the dear people.

There may be some difference of opinion in the community as to which of the three is best fitted for the place, and there may be some so dull as to presume that none is qualified.

We indicate no choice. All are personal friends — and we presume all have ability sufficient for the place. We have no disposition to attempt to influence any one by anything we might say. All we have to say further is: The election is on Monday next. If voters have a choice, it is their duty to express it through the ballot boxes.