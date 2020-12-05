Judge Doyle should visit go-gos — State Journal editorial from 50 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on Nov. 30, 1970:
Anything goes now in the Madison go-go joints as a result of federal Judge James Doyle’s numerous rulings striking down the city’s anti-obscenity ordinances.
The proprietors of these places, which cater to the public display of nakedness for a fast buck, are now trying to outdo one another in flouting every semblance of decency. And there seems to be nothing anyone in authority can do about it.
Other Wisconsin cities, including the largest, Milwaukee, continue to enforce local ordinances against obscenity, but the lid is off in Wisconsin.
While Judge Doyle seems to lean over backward in finding reasons to strike down Madison’s local ordinances, he no doubt feels he is following the dictates of the decisions handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court, long dominated by former Chief Justice Earl Warren and other liberals.
Maybe Judge Doyle should come down off the bench and take a stroll around Madison and visit some of the joints that are throwing caution to the wind because of his decisions.
Young people of school age are said to frequent these places. Might we respectfually suggest that he take the president of the Madison School Board with him on his inspection tour.
