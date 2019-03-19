I am running for the Wisconsin Supreme Court because I am deeply committed to defending the rule of law, upholding our Constitution as written, and protecting the public. Because nearly everything significant comes to the courts nowadays, it is critical that we have justices who know their job is to say what the law is, not what they think the law should be.
I was born and raised right here in Wisconsin. My family never had any money, and we never had any political connections. But we did have a sense of love for America, and service for the common good. One grandfather came here after serving in the Navy during the Korean War, later serving as a police officer in Wauwatosa. My other grandfather fought across Europe in World War II, helping to liberate the concentration camp at Dachau.
Soon, my own passion for public service began to form, taking me to law school at Northwestern University. After graduation, Christina and I (17 years of marriage strong) were delighted to begin my career and to raise our growing family — now at five children.
After starting my career in private practice, I clerked for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, worked as an assistant attorney general at the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and served as chief legal counsel to Gov. Scott Walker. Today, I serve as a judge on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.
The core job of a judge is to defend the rule of law. This means it is my duty to say what the law is, not what I think the law should be. Of course, everyone has personal beliefs. But what we expect of all judges is that they set those views aside when deciding cases; personal political values have no place in the courtroom. And that is the kind of judge I am. I treat everyone with the utmost dignity and respect, and every single person receives a decision based on the law, and the law alone.
Saying what the law is also means upholding our Constitution as written. That is why I am committed to upholding the rights written into our Constitution, rights like the freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to bear arms.
Wisconsin also needs a justice committed to protecting the public. The opioid and meth epidemics are doing tremendous damage to families and communities across our state, and the judicial branch must be a part of the conversation. On the front lines of fighting this crisis are our law enforcement professionals. They walk the thin blue line every single day, like my grandfather once did, to protect our communities. I have received the support of 44 sheriffs and the Milwaukee Police Association because they trust me to protect the public and defend the rule of law.
While my opponent may say that she shares similar commitments, the truth is, she has upheld as a model justices who have been political activists on the bench. We cannot turn our judicial branch into another political branch; our founders left policy fights to the two political branches. And that’s why I am committed to enforcing the laws and the Constitution as they are written.
I pledge to the voters that I will apply the law fairly to everyone, and I will always remember that I am a servant of the law and the people. As your justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, I will stand up for the Constitution. Please stand with me on April 2.
Judge Brian Hagedorn is a candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.