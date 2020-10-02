Judge Amy Coney Barrett's faith shouldn't distract or disqualify

MILWAUKEE — As a former student of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, I’m disappointed that attacks on her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court have focused on her faith, rather than her record. This is disappointing, though not surprising.
Judge Barrett’s professional accomplishments are unassailable. She graduated summa cum laude and first in her law school class. After graduation, she served as a law clerk on the prestigious Washington, D.C., Circuit Court of Appeals and for the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. After a stint in private practice, she accepted a spot on the faculty of Notre Dame Law School and quickly became recognized as a leading expert in several legal areas. Since 2017, Judge Barrett has served with distinction on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, which includes Wisconsin and is widely recognized as one of the best courts in the country.
Faced with this record, opponents of President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Barrett have focused on other aspects of Judge Barrett’s background — most prominently, her Catholic faith. According to some, that faith requires Judge Barrett to ignore the law where it conflicts with church teaching. This is an old, tired trope that’s disproved by the many Catholics who nowy sit on the nation’s highest court. Nevertheless, Judge Barrett squarely addressed it during her previous confirmation hearing, stating “I would never impose my own personal convictions upon the law.”
Critics have also seized on a speech Judge Barrett gave to the Notre Dame Law School Class of 2006, who had selected her as “Professor of the Year.” There, she encouraged the graduates to see their legal career as a “means to an end ... [and] that end is building the kingdom of God,” which critics claim places her faith above the law. But Judge Barrett’s advice had little if anything to do with the act of judging. Christians instead recognize that bringing about the “kingdom of God” is a sacrificial act aimed at caring for those in need, doing justice and acting with mercy.
Questions about any nominee’s faith should not be completely off limits. We can and should understand what a nominee’s faith says about her view of a judge’s role. But questioning must not distort the nominee’s views, or imply that a religiously motivated desire to seek justice is disqualifying. Shortly after the tragic passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Washington Post praised the late jurist, noting that “her identity as a Jew played a big role” in her concern for justice. If this is a reason to admire Justice Ginsburg, it is no less of a reason to admire Judge Barrett.
In the now-famous 2006 speech, she told the graduates to measure their success not by “cases won or deals done,” but instead by loving God and caring for others. She lived these words herself, which is why hundreds of former students from across the political spectrum signed a letter in support of her nomination to the Seventh Circuit, telling the Senate Judiciary Committee, “In our experience, professor Barrett treats every person — whether a student, staff member, or faculty member — with equal respect and concern.” Indeed, the picture of a dogmatic, uncaring individual who critics paint bears little resemblance to the person that I and so many of her students knew.
Judge Barrett is the type of person that Americans should want and demand to have as their public servants. We would be fortunate to have her confirmed as our nation’s next associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.
Driscoll is a shareholder with Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren in Milwaukee, where he practices employment law. He was a student of Judge Barrett’s at Notre Dame Law School, which he attended from 2004 to 2007.
