Judd Kinzley: New federal proposals would lead to sharp declines in Chinese students coming to Wisconsin

New plans in Washington will lead inevitably to sharp declines in in the numbers of Chinese students entering the University of Wisconsin System and our state. As a faculty member who works closely with many Chinese students, we might not know it now, but we will collectively miss these students when they are gone. The fact is that Chinese students have made lasting contributions to the university and the state for more than a century, and we should all be speaking out on their behalf.
A new executive order signed by President Trump and legislation proposed recently in the Senate seek to blanketly deny visas to a broad swath of Chinese graduate students in order to address concerns about China’s efforts to gain access to American technology through our university systems.
The "SECURE CAMPUS Act" would deny visas to any Chinese graduate student entering science, technology, engineering, and medicine (STEM) graduate programs in the United States. It should go without saying that the vast majority of these students have no connection to China’s security apparatus before or after entering graduate programs in the U.S. President Trump’s order may sound more reasonable, as it promises to deny visas to only Chinese graduate students with any tie to any institution with links to the Chinese military. But leaving aside the fact that most of the students at these prominent institutions in China who would be denied visas have no connection to defense-related research whatsoever, the rules are so vaguely written that they could be used to justify the exclusion of vast numbers of innocent Chinese students.
We should not be naïve; there is plenty of evidence that the Chinese government is actively interested in what happens in research labs on American campuses. The problem is that the visa refusal programs will do less to protect against the threats to American intellectual property and national security than a more selective approach that goes beyond blanketly targeting Chinese graduate students and postdocs would. Others in Washington who are equally concerned about an increasingly aggressive China, including Marco Rubio, R-Florida, have called for “targeted” approaches to protect intellectual property and defense related technologies.
The plans currently on the table — particularly the Senate bill — are by no means targeted, and are little more than a blunt force attempt to resolve a real problem that requires a more selective, nuanced approach. In the end, the changes will punish innocent students and will subvert a long history of mutually beneficial connections between Chinese students and the state of Wisconsin.
The UW System has a history of training Chinese students in STEM fields like agricultural sciences, geology and engineering that stretches back to the 1910s — well before the founding of the Chinese Communist Party and decades before current Chinese leader Xi Jinping was even born. The university archive is filled with affectionate communications between scientists who returned to China and their advisers and classmates back in Wisconsin. These former Badgers served to promote powerful and enduring connections between China and Wisconsin that we all continue to benefit from through trade ties, intellectual engagement and ongoing business relationships. But many of these students also stay, if not in Wisconsin than in other places in the United States, and here they make their lives, contributing to the nation’s economy and the vibrancy of their local communities.
These new visa denial programs not only fail to solve a real problem, but will also surely lead to sharp declines in the number of Chinese students in Wisconsin. This is a loss not only for the labs that these students work in on campus, but our wider community. We should come together as a community to support these students and voice our opposition to the policies coming down out of Washington.
Judd Kinzley is an associate professor of modern Chinese history at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
