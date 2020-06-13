Judd Kinzley: New federal proposals would lead to sharp declines in Chinese students coming to Wisconsin

We should not be naïve; there is plenty of evidence that the Chinese government is actively interested in what happens in research labs on American campuses. The problem is that the visa refusal programs will do less to protect against the threats to American intellectual property and national security than a more selective approach that goes beyond blanketly targeting Chinese graduate students and postdocs would. Others in Washington who are equally concerned about an increasingly aggressive China, including Marco Rubio, R-Florida, have called for “targeted” approaches to protect intellectual property and defense related technologies.

The plans currently on the table — particularly the Senate bill — are by no means targeted, and are little more than a blunt force attempt to resolve a real problem that requires a more selective, nuanced approach. In the end, the changes will punish innocent students and will subvert a long history of mutually beneficial connections between Chinese students and the state of Wisconsin.