Josh Schoemann: Governing, even after shelter-in-place

Since the Wisconsin Supreme Court rightly struck down Gov. Tony Ever’s unilateral and overreaching “Safer at Home” order, local governments have taken different approaches to reopen. Most agree the court’s decision nullified broad ranging local orders. Local health officers cannot extend safer at home. This why a handful of counties rescinded orders issued after the decision.
Michigan, Illinois, the city of Milwaukee and Dane County continue to push safer at home-lite orders. The problem is the people are no longer OK with trading their rights away.
Dane and Washington Counties, political polar opposites, have grappled with the post- “Safer at Home” world differently. To discuss these differing approaches, I recently joined Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Wisconsin Public Radio’s Central Time with Rob Ferrett. During the interview, County Executive Parisi said, “It’s government’s job to take care and watch out for our vulnerable citizens.” His larger point seemed to be that the way to do government’s job is to issue “Safer at Home” orders, such as that issued by Dane County.
With all due respect to County Executive Parisi, I strongly object to the assertion that it is the primary job of government to keep people safe. As clearly enumerated in the Declaration of Independence, and further articulated in the constitution, government’s primary responsibility is to “secure these rights,” referring to “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Our framers organized a government by the people which is “most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.”
Even though government yields power for other safety purposes such as police departments, it shall not limit freedoms and can exercise such power only with the consent of the people. For months, governments have organized and exercised powers, with the consent of the governed in the face of an unknown threat in COVID-19. In recent weeks, however, government has lost this consent. By doing so, government's “just powers” are being eroded, weakening the bedrock of this grand experiment in self-governance.
As we proceed into the next phase of battling this serious pandemic, we must do so with the unalienable rights of the people at the forefront of our public policies. Laying our foundation on these “self-evident” truths, we will undoubtedly be able to organize government powers to most likely to ensure our safety and happiness so long as our citizens are with us.
We must govern without the strong power of such broad ranging orders. Moving forward, leaders at every level of government must balance any public policy between the public health crisis with the economic downfall. As County Executive Parisi noted, far worse than the past months of economic paralysis would be a coming surge of the pandemic and a second wave of economic ruin. He is correct. His approach to reopen is not.
To accomplish this difficult balancing act, in Washington County we have adopted a model, and will continue to refine public policy around this model, which achieves three things:
1. Protect the “unalienable rights” of our citizens, ensuring their free exercise of constitutionally protected liberty.
2. Place individual responsibility on the persons and organizations to voluntarily follow the guidelines of public health experts.
3. Put persons and organizations on notice that Washington County will judiciously execute specific and appropriate application of legally binding orders as necessary to combat the pandemic.
In short, individual liberty will be balanced by personal responsibility through consequential accountability. The county has issued guidance and education so that individuals may make choices. I trust our citizens will make the right choices. They’ve already begun to demonstrate this with businesses taking necessary precautions and events running with lower than usual attendance and socially distanced.
Safer at Home orders, which inarguably infringe on people’s constitutional rights, continue to persist even in Dane County’s so-called plan to reopen. In Washington County, we look to first secure rights, and address any individual behavior which hinders “the general Welfare” thereafter. Benjamin Franklin was confident that we are still a virtuous people who are capable of freedom, and we do not need more masters.
There is no perfect policy or order that can save every precious human life. While government at all levels certainly has a duty to create an environment for our safety and happiness, it must do so while first protecting our unalienable rights. By sticking to our foundational principles and keeping our government duties in the correct order, we will be able to continue to pursue a “more perfect union” that can serve our rights first, and then positively ensure our safety and happiness.
Following our constitutional framework will help to keep us safe, and more importantly it will keep secure our unalienable rights long after this virus has gone.
Josh Schoemann is the county executive for Washington County.
