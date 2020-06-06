Josh Schoemann: Governing, even after shelter-in-place

Even though government yields power for other safety purposes such as police departments, it shall not limit freedoms and can exercise such power only with the consent of the people. For months, governments have organized and exercised powers, with the consent of the governed in the face of an unknown threat in COVID-19. In recent weeks, however, government has lost this consent. By doing so, government's “just powers” are being eroded, weakening the bedrock of this grand experiment in self-governance.

As we proceed into the next phase of battling this serious pandemic, we must do so with the unalienable rights of the people at the forefront of our public policies. Laying our foundation on these “self-evident” truths, we will undoubtedly be able to organize government powers to most likely to ensure our safety and happiness so long as our citizens are with us.

We must govern without the strong power of such broad ranging orders. Moving forward, leaders at every level of government must balance any public policy between the public health crisis with the economic downfall. As County Executive Parisi noted, far worse than the past months of economic paralysis would be a coming surge of the pandemic and a second wave of economic ruin. He is correct. His approach to reopen is not.