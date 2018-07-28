My name is Josh Pade.
I'm an incredibly proud Wisconsin native, attorney and activist, husband, and our Democratic candidate for governor of Wisconsin.
I’m not a politician or typical candidate. I am a deeply concerned Wisconsinite who believes that new perspective, energy, and leadership will move our state all forward.
As I child I didn't receive a traditional education — and was largely self-taught. I was worried about falling behind in college or not being able to support myself, and I knew the church school I went to didn't meet my educational needs. That sparked my passion for public education and a drive to ensure hardworking Wisconsin families can keep a roof over their heads.
Some of you already know that my father died unexpectedly when I was 14, plummeting my mother, my two younger siblings and me into poverty.
I started working full time at 14 to help my family out. I was only 20 years old when my father’s Social Security death benefits ran out, my brother and sister still in high school. I put off my dreams of college and law school to get my mother, brother and sister into college first.
It was only a few years later that my family was challenged once more when we lost my mom to cancer. In one of our last conversations, she held my hand and made me promise her that if I made it to law school, I would help build a better Wisconsin by dedicating my life to helping families like ours who had fallen through the cracks. I’m running for governor now to fulfill that promise.
After my mom’s death, I graduated from University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire and law school. Graduating in the aftermath of the financial crisis, I went straight to work on Capitol Hill in government reform, helping protect homeowners and working families.
My number one priority as governor of Wisconsin will be to fight for and protect hardworking Wisconsin families.
As our next governor, I will fight to implement one of the country's first Universal Base Income programs. Other cities and states are already promising pilot programs — like the city of Stockton, California, which will offer low-income families a stipend of $500 per month. And former President Barack Obama recently said he’s a supporter of the idea.
We've seen what hasn't worked for our families in Wisconsin. It's time for bold new thinking.
As our next governor, I will also fight for significant financial investment in K-12 programs and public education system. This means fully funding every public school, hiring more teachers and passing long-overdue pay raises for our public school teachers.
As our next governor, I will prioritize early learning and pre-K, and make sure every Wisconsin family has access to a quality, local program to help their child get ready for kindergarten.
I will work to make sure tax dollars ONLY go to public schools, and I'll fight every day to protect local control and parental choice.
I’m not interested in divisive politics that leave too many hardworking Wisconsinites behind. I’m not running to fight my opponents, I’m running to fight for Wisconsin residents.
I hope you'll join me in my effort to build a better Wisconsin.
I hope to earn your support and your vote for governor on Tuesday, Aug. 14.
If you have questions, concerns, comments, I want to hear from you. You can always send me a note at josh@padeforwisconsin.com. Visit my website at www.padeforwisconsin.com
Josh Pade is a Democratic candidate for governor.
Editor's note: The Capital Times invited all candidates for Wisconsin governor to write op/ed columns making their cases to voters. We are publishing one column daily beginning July 22 and will collect them in our Election Roundup prior to the Aug. 14 primary. The Democratic gubernatorial candidates' columns will also appear in our weekly print edition, half on July 25 and half on Aug. 1.