Josepha Da Costa: Help students pay for college at I Have a Dream Ball and auction

Madison's annual I Have a Dream Ball on Saturday will take place virtually to raise money for scholarships for local high school seniors and college students. Please join this cherished Madison tradition by registering at go.madison.com/DreamBall. The event is organized and sponsored by the dedicated volunteers of Women in Focus.

I have attended the ball with my Simpson Street Free Press colleagues several times since I was in sixth grade. We look forward to it every year.

While last year’s ball also was virtual, it still felt good to participate and support the cause of local education. People sometimes forget how difficult it is to afford higher education. As a high school junior at La Follette High School in Madison, I’m just now realizing how expensive college can be.

It’s not just qualifying and getting accepted to college. Today you also must figure out how to pay for it.