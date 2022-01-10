Josepha Da Costa: Help students pay for college at I Have a Dream Ball and auction

Madison's annual I Have a Dream Ball on Saturday will take place virtually to raise money for scholarships for local high school seniors and college students. Please join this cherished Madison tradition by registering at go.madison.com/DreamBall. The event is organized and sponsored by the dedicated volunteers of Women in Focus.
I have attended the ball with my Simpson Street Free Press colleagues several times since I was in sixth grade. We look forward to it every year.
While last year’s ball also was virtual, it still felt good to participate and support the cause of local education. People sometimes forget how difficult it is to afford higher education. As a high school junior at La Follette High School in Madison, I’m just now realizing how expensive college can be.
It’s not just qualifying and getting accepted to college. Today you also must figure out how to pay for it.
Because this event is staged by local volunteers, all proceeds go directly to college students and college-bound high school students. Each year, Women in Focus awards dozens of crucial scholarships to local young people. The I Have a Dream Ball is the primary way these scholarships are funded.
I have always enjoyed the excitement of the ball. Deciding what to wear, taking pictures, enjoying a nice dinner, networking and seeing recipients receive their awards makes for a wonderful evening.
My absolute favorite part of the night is the dancing. Though I am sad we won’t be able to dance in person, I am still looking forward to Saturday's auction and virtual ball.
I was really impressed with how well last January's ball worked out with the Zoom event and activities. The auction items were really cool, though I was unfortunately outbid on a relaxing vacation. This year, I will most certainly come prepared.
The Women in Focus volunteers planned well and made it a positive experience for everyone.
Next year, when I am a senior, I hope to be a recipient of a Women in Focus scholarship. In the meantime, I plan to attend this year’s ball with other student journalists. We hope you will join us and help support the college dreams of local young people. It’s a fun and great way to make a real difference.
Da Costa, 16, is a teen editor at Simpson Street Free Press and a junior at La Follette High School in Madison.