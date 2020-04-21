Jonathan Zimmerman: The year of the asterisk*

And many of them have professors like me, who had never taught online before the coronavirus crisis forced our hand. If teachers don't know what they're doing, how can we hold their students to the same standards as before?

We can’t, and we shouldn’t, and we won’t. Everyone is going to receive an asterisk this year, no matter what they do, and all of us have to start accepting that.

Your annual evaluation at work? Asterisk. Your online health check-up? Asterisk. Your retirement savings account? Huge asterisk.

All of these things are enormously different right now. We will not judge them the same way, for as long as the crisis continues.

And that frees us up to think about other stuff, or at least it should. When students ask me for advice about grades this semester, I always tell them that none of that is going to matter.

But other things will. Were they kind to the human beings in their lives? Did they reach out to those less able and less fortunate than themselves? And did they engage in the small gestures — a smile on the street, a wave out a window — that can make big differences for others?