Jonathan Zimmerman: Like church, college requires us to gather together

And that's why worshipers gathered on a recent Sunday at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Berlin, New Jersey, about 20 miles east of my home in Philadelphia, in defiance of an order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy. Its pastor claimed that the church followed guidelines for faith-based gatherings released last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which advised all participants to wear masks. But about a dozen people stood before the congregation without masks, speaking and singing for about an hour.

Elsewhere, churches have been a major vector for spreading the coronavirus. Recently, the CDC reported that 35 people who attended several events at a rural Arkansas church in March had tested positive for COVID-19, and three of them had died.

In light of such tragedies, President Trump's order to reopen churches — regardless of circumstances — was absurd as well as irresponsible. Ignoring the threat posed by church gatherings, Trump also pretended he had the authority to override state restrictions on them. (He probably didn't.)

But the desire of worshipers to gather is all too real, and altogether human. It’s the same sentiment I’ve heard from my mostly secular students, who are worried that our campus might remain closed in the fall. Like churchgoers, they know that collective effervescence can’t be recreated over the internet.