Jonathan Zimmerman: Like church, college requires us to gather together

Four decades ago, my favorite college professor asked our class a question I had never considered: why do people go to church, instead of praying alone?
I've been thinking about his answer during the recent controversies over houses of worship and the coronavirus crisis. Late last month, a pastor in Milwaukee joined a federal lawsuit against Wisconsin's stay-at-home orders, arguing that the restrictions discriminated against religious institutions. Days later, President Trump ordered states to lift any remaining prohibitions on church gatherings.
So what's the big deal? Why can't people worship at home, or on Zoom? We go to church, my professor explained, for the same reason we attend sporting events: to feed off the energy that can only be created by a group.
The French sociologist Emil Durkheim called that “collective effervescence.” It lay at the heart of all religions and — Durkheim said — of all social activity. When people gathered, he wrote, they generated a spiritual “electricity” that allowed them to transcend the everyday world. They became part of something greater than themselves.
“Take this class, for example,” my professor added.
I did take it — and every other class he taught — precisely because of the spirit they sparked. Like religion, education is a fundamentally social exercise. It doesn’t really work except in concert, which also explains why music lovers go to live shows rather than simply listening at home.
And that's why worshipers gathered on a recent Sunday at the Solid Rock Baptist Church in Berlin, New Jersey, about 20 miles east of my home in Philadelphia, in defiance of an order issued by Gov. Phil Murphy. Its pastor claimed that the church followed guidelines for faith-based gatherings released last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which advised all participants to wear masks. But about a dozen people stood before the congregation without masks, speaking and singing for about an hour.
Elsewhere, churches have been a major vector for spreading the coronavirus. Recently, the CDC reported that 35 people who attended several events at a rural Arkansas church in March had tested positive for COVID-19, and three of them had died.
In light of such tragedies, President Trump's order to reopen churches — regardless of circumstances — was absurd as well as irresponsible. Ignoring the threat posed by church gatherings, Trump also pretended he had the authority to override state restrictions on them. (He probably didn't.)
But the desire of worshipers to gather is all too real, and altogether human. It’s the same sentiment I’ve heard from my mostly secular students, who are worried that our campus might remain closed in the fall. Like churchgoers, they know that collective effervescence can’t be recreated over the internet.
That’s why three-quarters of 3,000 students in a recent survey said that the online education they received this semester was worse than in-person instruction. Eighty-five percent said they missed “face-to-face interactions with faculty,” and a similar fraction missed socializing with peers.
But don’t tell that to to enthusiasts in the business and technology worlds, who see a brave new world — and big dollar signs — emerging from the coronavirus crisis. When the dust settles, they say, more and more people will be studying remotely.
“Major world events are often an inflection point for rapid innovation,” two officials at the World Economic Forum recently wrote, noting that companies providing online education have continued to attract investors during the pandemic. “The changes coronavirus caused might be here to stay.”
Let’s hope not. As my college professor taught me, channeling Emil Durkheim, something happens when we’re physically together that simply can’t happen when we’re apart.
Of course colleges will have to implement safety precautions so we're not too close to each other, which was another problem at the Solid Rock Baptist Church. Although the pastor said the church enforced appropriate social distancing, photographs of its service suggested otherwise.
But we should also applaud the many religious institutions that have managed to worship collectively while keeping people safe. Around the country, for example, pastors are holding services in parking lots.
“People come together, but separate, in cars,” an Ohio preacher said last week. “There is an emotional and social element that is being filled this way.”
That’s exactly right. And that’s also why I remember my professor’s classes, after all these years. If I had studied with him remotely, I would have missed the emotional and social element. Like preachers, teachers can transmit information online. But to educate a soul, you need to be in the same room.
Jonathan Zimmerman teaches education and history at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of “The Amateur Hour: A History of College Teaching in America,” which will be published in the fall by Johns Hopkins University Press.
