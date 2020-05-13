Jonathan Zimmerman: GOP cruelty is the real moral hazard

But millions of Americans continued to embrace the GOP myth about the evils of government aid, as the letters to the Roosevelts also reveal. “We have always had a shiftless, never-do-well class of people whose one and only aim in life is to live without work,” an Indiana woman wrote. “Let each one paddle their own canoe, or sink.”

Then, as now, such attacks were often tinged with ethnic and racial prejudice. “No wonder the cities are now on the verge of bankruptcy because we are feeding a lot of ignorant foreigners by giving them relief,” a New Yorker charged. “I would suggest to deport all foreigners and jews who are not citizens.”

These bigoted correspondents assumed that the poor and dispossessed didn’t want to work. But the letters from people like Mrs. I. H. proved the opposite.

Her 62-year-old husband was a "good carpenter," she wrote to FDR, “but Industry won’t hire a man this age.” And while her 17-year-old son was an accomplished French horn player, jobs for musicians had dried up.