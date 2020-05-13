Jonathan Zimmerman: GOP cruelty is the real moral hazard

In 1934, a Lawndale, California citizen identifying herself only as “Mrs. I. H.” sent a desperate note to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. “I am a mother of seven children, and utterly heart broken, in that they are hungry, have only 65 cents in money,” she wrote. “The father is in L.A. trying to find something to do — provisions all gone — at this writing — no meat, milk — sugar—in fact, about enough flour for bread for two meals—and that’s all.”
Her letter is one of hundreds sent to Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt and reproduced in historian Robert S. McElvaine's 1983 collection, "Down and Out in the Great Depression: Letters from the Forgotten Man." The letters show what we need to remember right now, amid another grave economic crisis: we rise up by helping each other. And we can do it again, if we listen to the people who are hurting instead of to the party that is threatening to hurt them even more.
I speak, of course, of the Republican Party.
Last Friday, the Labor Department reported that the coronavirus pandemic had sent unemployment to its highest rate since the Great Depression itself. Food insecurity has skyrocketed, as well: according to the Brookings Institution, nearly one in five mothers with young children say their kids aren’t getting enough to eat.
The GOP response? Let them eat cake. Or something.
Democrats are pressing for a 15% increase in food stamps, to stem the tide of hunger. But Republicans in Congress have vowed to block that effort as well as a Democratic attempt to extend unemployment benefits beyond the July deadline set by the recent federal coronavirus package.
Republicans say that too much public assistance will create a “moral hazard,” removing Americans’ incentive to provide for themselves. Why work, the argument goes, if the government is going to feed you while it pays you to stay home?
But that assumes there’s work to be found, of course, so people who can’t find it must be lazy. Ditto for all of those loafing moms and their whiny kids. Stop grousing, and get a job!
Never mind the obvious lack of affordable child care in this country, or the fact that most daycare facilities have shut down. The real moral hazard here is the cruelty of the Republican Party, which wants to blame jobless and struggling Americans for their own plight.
That’s precisely what Republicans did a hundred years ago, too. Herbert Hoover, whom Roosevelt unseated in 1932, insisted that the federal assistance programs in FDR's New Deal would “destroy the very foundations” of American society. So did Roosevelt's’s GOP challenger in 1936, Alf Landon, who carried just two states. “As Maine goes, so goes Vermont,” Roosevelt’s campaign manager chirped.
But millions of Americans continued to embrace the GOP myth about the evils of government aid, as the letters to the Roosevelts also reveal. “We have always had a shiftless, never-do-well class of people whose one and only aim in life is to live without work,” an Indiana woman wrote. “Let each one paddle their own canoe, or sink.”
Then, as now, such attacks were often tinged with ethnic and racial prejudice. “No wonder the cities are now on the verge of bankruptcy because we are feeding a lot of ignorant foreigners by giving them relief,” a New Yorker charged. “I would suggest to deport all foreigners and jews who are not citizens.”
These bigoted correspondents assumed that the poor and dispossessed didn’t want to work. But the letters from people like Mrs. I. H. proved the opposite.
Her 62-year-old husband was a "good carpenter," she wrote to FDR, “but Industry won’t hire a man this age.” And while her 17-year-old son was an accomplished French horn player, jobs for musicians had dried up.
“O President, my heart is breaking, as I see him go from home with half enough to eat, and go all day without a bit of lunch, to be sure he could beg his lunch but he’s too proud,” Mrs. I. H. wrote of her son, who was still in high school. “Our pride isn’t all gone. Our story is this: if we have a chance we can care for ourselves and be happy.”
That’s all Americans want now: a chance. They’re a proud people, and they don’t like asking for help. But they have no choice. Republicans who revile them as lazy and indolent will be remembered as cruel and heartless, just like the GOP of the 1930s.
Our story is this: we take care of each other, so we can care for ourselves. Shame on anyone who forgets that.
Jonathan Zimmerman teaches education and history at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of “The Amateur Hour: A History of College Teaching in America,” which will be published in the fall by Johns Hopkins University Press.
