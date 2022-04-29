Jonathan Solari: Risking it all for the love of art

I was pacing from room to room inside a dilapidated house 12 years ago in the Belarussian capital of Minsk. It had been a stressful day.

I had been driven around the city for hours by my hosts and guards. As we attempted to ensure that the KGB was not able to track us, I heard horrifying stories about my carmates’ family members and friends who had been deemed politically dangerous by the state and then suddenly disappeared.

The man riding shotgun had been exiled from Belarus the previous year but illegally returned home to visit family and support our project. He snuck back into the country from Ukraine, where he had been able to live without the daily fear of political violence. He wasn’t sure how he would get back.

I was not there to fight. I was not there to spy. I was there to perform a short play I had written.

The audience of the Belarus Free Theater could not order their seats online or stroll up to the box office an hour before the curtain rose. They were part of a highly guarded list of trusted young dissidents who, hours before the performance, received a text message that gave cryptic instructions on which bus to take at what time. They were then given clues how to identify someone who functioned as a dystopian usher, guiding the audience off the bus and into the abandoned house that would serve as that day’s theater where we would perform.

The artists of the Belarus Free Theater did not write grants to their city’s art commission or perform analysis on historic box office sales. They didn’t have marketing committee meetings or fret over their endowments. They were working-class people who fought hard to use their art as a way to inspire their neighbors to envision a better life, or simply to distract them from the daily horrors of their increasingly oppressive dictatorship.

As Belarus has continued to creep into our headlines and the public consciousness because of its indefensible involvement in the Ukranian crisis, I have been haunted by the memories of those people who consistently put their lives on the line to simply tell stories — to share their art. I’ve tensed at the thought of the impact global sanctions have had on those who are still alive and fighting for change inside their borders as their government fails them and neighboring democracies. I’ve watched from afar as the political situation has worsened and had devastating implications worldwide and wondered what impact, if any, our small cultural exchange might have had.

It is too easy to become cynical under the weight of these thoughts. Instead, I recognize the powerful impact that experience had on me. In the honor of those who can’t, I am choosing to relish in the freedom I have to support the artists in our community as an audience member and CEO of Madison Ballet. I am recognizing that my patronage of, and participation in, the arts is the purest form of joy as an act of resistance.

Whether it is the thought-provoking work of our local theaters, the dazzling escape that dancers provide, or a local songwriter’s lyrics speaking truth to power through poetry, I know these efforts are here in our community as a testament to our freedoms and ability to have civil discourse through our cultural institutions.

These gifts are not something to take for granted. They are not something to minimize in relation to the overwhelming burden of the trials of our time.

They are part of the solution to create meaningful change and shake us out of the malaise of this decade. They are worthy of our respect, our time and our investment. If our culture is the culmination of the stories we tell, we should stop telling ourselves the story that our culture doesn’t matter.

Solari is CEO of the Madison Ballet: madisonballet.org.