Jonathan Patz: Reason for hope against the novel coronavirus

Despite the grim headlines about the escalating health, economic and social toll of COVID-19, recent news from California provides reason for hope. Estimates this week from the first state to mandate a shelter-in-place directive show more then 600,000 hospitalizations from COVID-19 will be avoided by mid-May for California. Similar good news from a British study showed that at least 59,000 lives — and perhaps as many as 120,000 lives — were saved by physical distancing.

While the human costs of COVID-19 are clear, so are the steps we must take to protect our families, neighbors and community. Physical distancing (also labeled social distancing) must be our top priority to stop new cases of COVID-19 from overwhelming our health care system.

Wisconsin’s “safer at home” order went into effect March 25. Unless you are an essential worker, or doing essential tasks such as shopping for groceries and picking up prescription medications, stay at home. When you go out — only when absolutely necessary — maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others. And wash your hands. Often.