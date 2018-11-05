Fox News is breathlessly streaming footage of a migrant caravan as it makes its way north from Honduras. President Trump is threatening to shut down the U.S.-Mexico border, declare a national emergency, and send troops to secure the area from this “assault on our country.” Without evidence, he claims that there are “CRIMINALS” and “unknown Middle Easterners” among the migrants.
This is absurd fearmongering befitting a president who has used this tactic at every turn. From the day he descended his golden escalator, to the present, President Trump has used the fear of immigrants as a powerful political weapon.
Whether disparaging Mexican immigrants as he kicked off his presidential campaign — “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.” — or highlighting the teenage girls killed by MS13 gang members on Long Island in his State of the Union address, Trump fixates on immigrants as a threat.
And, while it is true that some immigrants have committed heinous crimes that make us all shudder, many many more do nothing of the sort. In fact, immigrants, legal and undocumented, are statistically less likely to commit crimes, including homicide, than the native-born population.
Furthermore, immigrants have higher labor force participation than the native-born population and are more highly educated than ever before. There are over 1 million international students studying in the U.S. right now, providing much-needed revenue for colleges and universities.
Here in Wisconsin, immigrants have a similarly high labor force participation rate. Many immigrants, including undocumented immigrants, are filling jobs that the native-born population shows little interest in.
It is now widely known that Wisconsin’s dairy industry is heavily dependent on immigrant labor, which now makes up over half its labor force. The National Milk Producers Federation has been lobbying for years for an increase in the number of visas for immigrant dairy workers.
Meanwhile, the state’s employers are scrambling to fill openings in manufacturing, construction, and health care, all industries that employ large numbers of immigrant workers.
These labor shortages are not going away. Wisconsin, like much of the nation, has historically low birth rates and an aging population, particularly in northern Wisconsin and other rural areas. Schools are closing and local government budgets are falling short.
Even with recent increases in the labor-force participation rate at the state level, the actual number of workers has plateaued. The ratio of nonworking older residents to workers is projected to balloon, causing further strain on local and state budgets while slowing economic growth.
Yet when it comes to immigration, some of our local politicians, following President Trump’s lead, are fixating on immigrants as criminals. Gov. Scott Walker once called for comprehensive immigration reform that included a path to citizenship for undocumented workers, but as the political winds shifted, he has more recently focused on self-deportation for undocumented immigrants, border security, a ban on new refugees to the state, and decreases in legal immigration.
State Sen. Leah Vukmir in an April 2018 op-ed in the Capital Times likened border security to home security, noting that there is nothing controversial about protecting your home — in her case with a gun, her German shepherd, and a deadbolt — and therefore there should be nothing controversial about securing the border.
And on that point, I agree.
No politician on the left or right is calling for open borders. The trend over several presidencies has been toward greater border security with much larger budgets and far more agents. Meanwhile, over the last decade, we’ve seen declines in both border crossings and apprehensions.
Yet President Trump is clamoring for billions more in physical border infrastructure, while calling for cuts in legal immigration and deterring migrants through a “zero tolerance” strategy that has separated families as they go through the immigration courts.
There is no evidence that anyone in the migrant caravan, now in southern Mexico, is a criminal. There is overwhelming evidence that the caravan is composed of parents and children seeking to escape violence and economic hardship in Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador and their allies who want to aid them in an otherwise-dangerous journey to the north, where a small number will file for asylum, as they are legally entitled to do.
Open borders versus zero tolerance is a false choice. The United States can invest in more border security while providing resources to deal with a strained immigration court system. The country can also do this humanely without fear as a motivating force.
It is that kind of practical compassion that makes us stronger as a nation and as a state. One hundred years ago, immigrants made up 20 percent of Wisconsin’s population. Today, 5 percent of the state’s population is foreign-born. Without more immigration to the state, we will continue on a slow growth trajectory, both in terms of population and the economy. Fear often works well as a political weapon, but it comes at a price, both economically and morally.
Jonathan Burkham is an associate professor of human geography at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. He specializes in population and migration studies.
