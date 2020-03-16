Jonathan Bernstein: Joe Biden did what he had to do in (final?) debate

Not to mention that Biden (and Sanders) were able to show compassion and understanding for people going through tough times, which Trump has shown himself to be incapable of doing.

The rest of the debate was a lot less impressive for Biden, though I agree with those who suspect that all anyone will take away from it is his pledge to name a woman as his running mate. Biden and Sanders spent most of the 85 or so minutes between opening and closing coronavirus segments arguing about long-forgotten positions they took and votes they cast on Social Security, gun control, the Soviet Union and more. Biden inexplicably allowed Sanders to drag him through all this ancient history, much of it sure to be incomprehensible to many voters who had tuned in, instead of simply ignoring the Vermont senator and using his time to lay out his case against Trump.

But most of it won’t matter much. Realistically the competitive portion of this nomination fight ended on Super Tuesday back on March 3, with those results confirmed on March 10. Debates can matter in the short run during the primaries and caucuses, but they’re much less important in the general election — let alone a primary debate months before November.