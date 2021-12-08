Jonah Goldberg: When ‘Vice President Harris’ became inevitable, trouble was sure to follow

Such defenses strike me as evidence they don’t know how to do any other kind of politics — only the kind where every setback looks racist and sexist.

That mindset is the driver of Harris’ problems. Her supporters seem to believe that the first Black female vice president is such a big deal that everyone — staffers, journalists, the president himself — should work as if she is just too big to fail. Hence all the anger at Biden for not creating more opportunities for her to shine. “It’s a conundrum unique to her,” two CNN reporters explain. “People are expecting their historic vice president to make history every day when in fact she’s trying to carry the duties of a secondary role.”

There’s obviously some truth to that. Putting her in charge of the “root causes” of the border crisis was a recipe for failure.

But that begs the question: Since when is it the job of the president to prioritize the political success of the vice president?

For instance, according to the Post, her supporters say Biden’s refusal to push for “wholesale changes to the Senate filibuster” limits her ability to “solve problems” such as immigration and voting rights, presumably because the V.P. casts the deciding vote in a tied Senate.