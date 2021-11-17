Jonah Goldberg: What do inflation and critical race theory have in common? More than you might think

How is inflation like critical race theory?

A lot of voters have a hard time explaining how either works, but they know they don’t like it when they see it.

Obviously, it’s a silly comparison on the merits. For starters, some voters actually like critical race theory (CRT) while nobody likes paying higher prices. But, politically, the comparison is apt for two reasons.

First, the country is in a mood to blame the party in power for things it doesn’t like, even if it’s not abundantly clear the party in power is responsible.

The recent fights over CRT in Virginia’s elections — whatever you think of the issue — had little to do with Joe Biden or Congress. The same is mostly true for other hot button issues such as “defund the police” or transgender bathrooms. But national Democrats are still being blamed for them. Tip O’Neill’s maxim “all politics are local” has been replaced with all politics have been nationalized.

A new ABC-Washington Post poll has Republicans leading among registered voters by 10 points, the biggest lead in the 40-year history of the survey. The main driver of the voter dissatisfaction is the economy in general and inflation in particular, which hit a 30-year high in October and shows few signs of abating any time soon.