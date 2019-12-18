Jonah Goldberg: We have two moon parties, no sun party

As political consultant Luke Thompson notes, Minority parties tend to obsess about unity because without it they are even more powerless. This makes ideological purity a vital source of cohesion. Majority parties have both the luxury and the burden of power. To govern is to make policy choices, and choosing A over B will always disappoint the backers of B.

Writing in 2017, Thompson argued that the GOP needed to come to grips with the fact that it was the majority party and behave accordingly, stringing together disparate and often disagreeable factions. The Democrats, by betting on the “ascendant coalition” of minorities, immigrants and the young to get Barack Obama elected, had not realized that this coalition was good at voting for Obama but unreliable for other Democrats.

The problem is that the ideological purity dominating both sides is a kind of righteous victimhood. The result is a Democratic Party suffused with a sense that it should be a majority party but is being denied its rightful status, making denunciations of “white supremacy” and the “oligarchy” simultaneously more intense and comforting. Voter suppression is a legitimate issue, but it is not the unified field theory for Democratic failures some want it to be — nor can voter fraud be blamed for Republican failures. Meanwhile, the GOP could be a majority party, but the perceived need to be a Trump party prevents it from even trying. Not only are Trump’s politics fueled by culture war resentment and victimology, but his bottomless need for adulation is simply an inadequate rationale for a sun party to hold a majority together.