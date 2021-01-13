Jonah Goldberg: Violence at Capitol was horrific, but don’t lose sight of the attempted theft

Trump assaulted the election’s legitimacy as a necessary first step toward stealing the election. As University of Illinois political scientist Nicholas Grossman laid out, the Trump campaign expected the race to be closer, with Pennsylvania playing the role Florida played in the 2000 election. Months prior to the 2020 election, Trump thundered that votes counted after Election Day shouldn’t count, knowing full well that absentee and early votes would be in Joe Biden’s favor. (He also knew that Pennsylvania’s GOP-controlled legislature barred counting early votes before Election Day).

The plan was to declare victory on election night while he appeared to be ahead. That’s why the campaign was so furious at Fox News for calling Arizona early — it undercut their ability to claim victory that night. In the days after the election, they wanted the Democrats to be the ones going to court to overturn the election results, not them.

But they tried anyway. The original idea was to have the Supreme Court hand Trump the election. This is why he repeatedly insisted that Amy Coney Barrett needed to be on the court before the election.

“This scam will be before the United States Supreme Court,” Trump said on Sept. 23, over a month before the election. “And I think having a 4-4 situation is not a good situation, if you get that.”