Jonah Goldberg: Trump’s treatment looks like VIP syndrome

Alyssa Farah, a White House communications adviser, confirmed to The New York Times that Conley was speaking for Trump’s personal benefit, not for the edification of the public. “When you’re treating a patient, you want to project confidence, you want to lift their spirits, and that was the intent,” Farah said.

Between the two press conferences, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows confused things even more. Immediately after Conley’s first botched press conference, Meadows walked over to the pool reporters outside Walter Reed and corrected the record. “The president’s vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning, and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care,” Meadows said.

Trump was reportedly vexed by all this, and Meadows spent much of the weekend going back and forth with media outlets, trying to please the president by cleaning up the mess he made trying to clean up the mess Conley made, which Conley made to please the president. It’s impossible to determine what Trump’s actual condition is at this point, and not just because the collective messaging has been so incompetent and contradictory. His return to the White House Monday evening was obviously more about theatrics than health. If official reports are to be believed, the president is receiving treatments, most notably the steroid dexamethasone, normally reserved for very ill COVID-19 patients. In other words, he might be getting the health care he wants rather than the treatment he needs.