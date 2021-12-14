Jonah Goldberg: Trump’s clout with Republican voters seems to be slipping away

Perhaps the most telling sign is that even Trump himself doesn’t think it’s a foregone conclusion he could secure the nomination. He’s reportedly livid with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for not publicly declaring he won’t run for president if Trump does. Part of that is Trump’s ego-driven desire to demonstrate his dominance, but it’s also a sign that he feels the need to clear the field rather than compete in it. He could certainly be goaded into running again, just as he was in 2016. But the more likely scenario is that Trump will continue to keep everyone guessing until the last minute to maximize attention and profit. The best way to ensure he doesn’t run again is for Republicans like DeSantis to signal he’ll have to work for it and thus risk looking like a loser — twice.