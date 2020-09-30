Jonah Goldberg: Trump isn’t unpatriotic because of tax avoidance — just a lousy businessman

Take Trump out of it for a second. Do you claim dependents on your taxes? Do you write off business expenses? Do you do whatever you can within the bounds of the law to lower your tax burden? Assuming the answer is “yes,” do you think that makes you less of a patriot than someone who deliberately pays more than they owe? More to the point: Do you know anyone who, in an abundance of patriotic zeal, actually pays more than they owe? I don’t.

Tens of millions of Americans receive more money from the government than they pay in income taxes — and a great many receive more than they pay in any form of taxes. Roughly 76 million Americans paid no income taxes at all this year, according to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. In 2017, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, 17.6% of tax returns claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit, meaning they not only didn’t pay income taxes, they made money off their income taxes. Do we really think this reflects on their patriotism?

If so, what are we to make of the fact that the richest 1% still pay more in income taxes than the bottom 90% combined? Are the 1% super-patriots?