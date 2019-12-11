Jonah Goldberg: Trump defenders continue to push Ukraine conspiracy theories

Contrary to heated rhetoric from Democrats, most Republicans understand that Russia was responsible for the hacking of the Democratic National Committee’s server in 2016 and other efforts to sow mischief in the electoral process. They’ll even admit it when pressed.

The problem is they want everyone to believe that Ukraine did the same thing. It didn’t.

To make their case, the Ukraine conspiracy theorists take a handful of anecdotes about individual Ukrainians and insist this thin gruel amounts to something as sinister as the Russian effort. This is a propaganda gift for Russian President Vladimir Putin. They’re pushing this piffle to show they’ve got the president’s back amid the impeachment drama. They’re trying to legitimize Trump’s pressure campaign on Ukraine, but it takes some huge leaps of faith.

The president subscribes to a fever-swamp illusion that goes by the shorthand “CrowdStrike.” This potted conspiracy theory holds that the Ukrainians were really the ones to hack the DNC, and the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike colluded in hiding the server somewhere in Ukraine. (It’s not there, and there were actually scores of servers.) Before Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden, he first asked him to get to the bottom of CrowdStrike.