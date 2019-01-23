Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM IMPACTING SOUTHERN WISCONSIN THROUGH THIS MORNING... .AFTER A BIT OF A LULL, SNOWFALL WILL CONTINUE TO PICK UP IN INTENSITY EARLY THIS MORNING AND CONTINUE TO FALL THROUGH THE MORNING HOURS. HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED WITH A TREACHEROUS WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...SNOW THROUGH THE LATE MORNING HOURS, POSSIBLY HEAVY AT TIMES. ADDITIONAL ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 5 INCHES WITH TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...NOW UNTIL NOON CST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&