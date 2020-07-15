Jonah Goldberg: The Republican Party now belongs to Roger Stone

The three main commutation defenses, all offered with Stonian shamelessness, are: (1) The president has the power to do it; (2) it was warranted because Stone’s conviction was part of the “Russia hoax”; and (3) other presidents used their pardon and commutation power corruptly, too.

The first defense is true as far as it goes, though it’s a straw man given that few dispute it. It also leaves out James Madison’s famous example of a non-criminal but impeachable act: If “the President be connected, in any suspicious manner, with any person” he shelters from justice, Congress would be within its rights to impeach him for it.

Second, whatever you think of the Russia investigation, Stone is guilty of the crimes he was tried for. Indeed, those crimes should enrage those who tout the president’s “total exoneration.” If Stone believed Trump to be wholly innocent and that the Russia collusion claim was a hoax, why not fully cooperate with investigators to clear the air? Moreover, why would Attorney General William Barr — vilified by the left and lionized by the right for being a Trump loyalist — oppose Stone’s commutation and defend his prosecution as “righteous”?

The third and most popular defense is the one that reeks of hypocrisy.