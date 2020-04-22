Jonah Goldberg: Quarantine protesters are no heroes of civil disobedience

But that contradiction merely reflects the president’s own inconsistent behavior. Trump acknowledges that masks are a good idea for all but then says he won’t wear one. He insists his power is absolute but then says governors are the ones who should “call the shots.” He issues guidelines for combating the pandemic but then lends support to protesters denouncing them and decrying the governors who are enforcing them. “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA!” the president has tweeted.

Apparently, the hunger for the sweet air of liberty is most desperately felt in swing states.

It’s notable that Trump has not actually abandoned his view that he has “total authority” to call the shots. He merely chooses not to exercise the untrammeled power the Constitution does not give him. (The calculation seems to be that the president can pocket the successes of state-led efforts while casting blame elsewhere for any resulting problems.)

If Trump actually believed these states were in need of liberation, he could do something about it. Places in need of liberation suffer from tyranny, and the president has a constitutional obligation to ensure that American citizens do not endure tyranny.