Jonah Goldberg: Matzneff flap a cautionary tale for cultural aristocrats

Matzneff can’t make such claims. His whole identity was invested in the seduction of children and teenagers.

Sociologist Pierre Verdrager, the author of “L’Enfant Interdit,” or “Forbidden Child,” which chronicled the politics of pedophilia in 1970s France, told Onishi: “There was an aristocracy of sexuality, an elite that was united in putting forth new attitudes and behavior toward sex. And they were also grounded in an extreme prejudice toward ordinary people, whom they regarded as idiots and fools.”

America, so backwardly bourgeois in the eyes of these aristocrats, doesn’t have France’s problems, but it is hardly immune to such dynamics. Director Roman Polanski, who fled America rather than face sentencing for statutory rape, is routinely defended by Hollywood royalty in part because of a similar aristocratic attitude.

Matzneff is a good example of what can happen when people who share a self-styled radical worldview capture the commanding heights of the culture and consider themselves above the rubes from whom they make their money.

There’s a reason Ricky Gervais struck such a chord at the Golden Globes on Sunday when he told the assembled Hollywood royalty to get over themselves.